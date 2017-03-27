HONG KONG, March 27 Chinese developer Kaisa
Group Holdings Ltd expects to bounce back this year
and post a profit, as it aims to boost 2017 sales by 30 percent,
company officials said on Monday.
They were speaking after the firm's shares leapt as much as
87 percent on the resumption of trading following a two-year
suspension, as the first Chinese property developer to default
on offshore bonds hinted at recovery with its first earnings
report in 2-1/2 years.
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree;
Editing by Clarence Fernandez)