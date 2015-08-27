HONG KONG Aug 27 Debt-laden Chinese developer Kaisa Group Holdings said it will resume sales of a development in the southern city of Huizhou in early September, the first in the Pearl River Delta region after authorities blocked its project sales late last year.

The sales resumption was announced on Kaisa's Weibo page on Thursday.

Shenzhen-based Kaisa, which in April became the first Chinese developer to default on offshore bond coupon payments, has resumed sales in cities outside the region since June, including in Nanjing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, Foshan and Chongqing.

Sales at its home base, however, have not resumed as some apartments are still frozen by court orders under lender requests, despite Shenzhen city authorities having removed sales blockages, imposed for undisclosed reasons since December, on most of its apartments in April.

A takeover offer for Kaisa by bigger peer Sunac China Holdings was scrapped in May, renewing investor uncertainty over Kaisa's ability to repay almost $11 billion in debt.

But Sunac chairman Hongbin Sun told reporters on Tuesday he has met with Kaisa chairman Kwok Ying Shing and talked about future project co-operation in Shenzhen.

Kaisa has yet to report its 2014 results, and its shares have been halted from trading since March 15. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)