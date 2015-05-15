HONG KONG May 15 A debt restructuring plan at
Chinese developer Kaisa Group Ltd is being sweetened
to offer investors better terms but most of the committee that
is negotiating with the borrower is still undecided, two sources
close to the deal said on Friday.
The troubled borrower is attempting a debt restructuring
deal with bondholders that is critical to a proposed takeover by
rival developer Sunac China Holdings Ltd, which has
set a July 31 deadline for the deal.
There is no specific price mentioned, but the terms of the
new proposal from Sunac, which are not public, imply a price
range of 73-74 cents on the dollar compared with the earlier 60
cents, said the sources, who declined to be identified as they
were not authorised to speak to the media.
