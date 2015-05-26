HONG KONG May 26 Property developer Sunac China could this week decide whether to go ahead with a takeover of Kaisa Group after halting talks on restructuring its troubled peer's $2.5 billion debt, a credit analyst said on Tuesday, citing an unnamed Sunac official.

Sunac's shares have been suspended since May 15, pending an announcement related to Kaisa.

Singapore-based Lucror Analytics said Sunac had halted the debt talks due to delays by Kaisa in finalising its 2014 annual results. Kaisa's shares have been halted since end-March pending this announcement.

Kaisa and Sunac declined to comment.

Sunac has made the restructuring of Kaisa's debts a key condition of its takeover proposal and has set a July 31 deadline for a deal. Sunac had offered in February to buy two Kaisa units for $385 million and acquired a 49.25 percent stake in the company for $587 million, giving a financial lifeline to the developer that was about to become the first Chinese firm to default on an offshore bond.

Prospects for the deal, however, have dimmed since the Chinese authorities lifted a sales block on key Kaisa projects and the company reinstated Kwok Ying Shing as its chairman after he had left in the midst of its debt crisis in December.

Kaisa's bondholders have also opposed some of the terms of deal but Sunac has already sweetened its offer, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Chinese online media portal Jiemian, however, said on Monday Sunac was considering pulling out of the deal after Kaisa's Kwok told the Hong Kong Stock Exchange that some aspects of the takeover contravened exchange rules.

Jiemian did not give further details and both Kaisa and Sunac declined to comment on any matters related to the takeover. A spokesman said the Hong Kong Stock Exchnage does not generally comment on media reports.

Kaisa bonds due 2017 were down 1.75 points at 65.75/67.75 cents on the dollar on Tuesday morning in a broad market which is opening unchanged after the long weekend.

On Tuesday, Standard & Poor's lowered Sunac's credit rating to B-plus from BB-minus on concerns its cash flow and leverage would remain weak in the next 6-12 months after declining sharply in 2014. The analysis did not take into account the proposed acquisition, the agency said. ($1 = 7.7518 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Umesh Desai and Clare Jim; Editing by Miral Fahmy)