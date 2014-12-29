HONG KONG Dec 29 Trading in shares of Chinese
property developer Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd was halted
before the market opening on Monday, pending a statement.
The company announced late on Sunday that two senior
executives had quit.
Vice Chairman And Executive Director Tam Lai Ling and Chief
Financial Officer Cheung Hung Kwong resigned from their
positions with effect from Monday to devote more time to their
personal career development, Kaisa said in a filing to the Hong
Kong bourse. (bit.ly/1Bevjbx) It gave no further details
regarding their resignation.
Kaisa shares have lost nearly half their value this month.
The developer said a week ago that Shenzhen authorities had
blocked the sale of unsold units in some of its property
projects and that the move would have an adverse impact on its
cash flow.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Edmund Klamann)