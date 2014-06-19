June 19 Kaiser China Holding Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire 100 percent stake in mobile games developer Shenzhen Kuniu Game for 750 million yuan ($120.79 million) via cash and share issue

* Says plans to raise up to 250 million yuan via private placement of shares

* Says shares to resume trading on June 20

