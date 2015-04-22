Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts hit lowest since November -CFTC

March 24 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell to their lowest levels since November on renewed safehaven bids for bonds on doubts about U.S. President Donald Trump's ability to deliver his economic agenda, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 100,354 contracts on March 21, accordin