Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
May 18 Kaiser Aluminum Corp on Friday sold $225 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $200 million.
JP Morgan was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: KAISER ALUMINUM CORP AMT $225 MLN COUPON 8.25 PCT MATURITY 06/01/2020 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 12/01/2012 MOODY'S Ba3 YIELD 8.25 PCT SETTLEMENT 05/23/2012 S&P BB-MINUS SPREAD 693 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
BOSTON/SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 3 Shares sold in a $3 billion initial public offering by the parent of Snapchat will lack voting power, testing the commitment of big asset managers in their recent fight for investor rights.
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: