April 3 Kaiser Foundation Hospitals on Tuesday sold $1.0 billion of notes in a two-part senior unsecured taxable bond issue, said IFR, Thomson Reuters service.

Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, and JP Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: KAISER FOUNDATION HOSPITALS TRANCHE 1 AMT $400 MLN COUPON 3.50 PCT MATURITY 04/01/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.194 FIRST PAY 10/01/2012 MOODY'S N/A YIELD 3.597 PCT SETTLEMENT 04/11/2012 S&P A-PLUS SPREAD 130 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS

TRANCHE 2 AMT $600 MLN COUPON 4.875 PCT MATURITY 04/01/2042 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.238 FIRST PAY 10/01/2012 MOODY'S N/A YIELD 4.924 PCT SETTLEMENT 04/11/2012 S&P A-PLUS SPREAD 150 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS (Editing by James Dalgleish)