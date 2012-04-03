Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Friday:
April 3 Kaiser Foundation Hospitals on Tuesday sold $1.0 billion of notes in a two-part senior unsecured taxable bond issue, said IFR, Thomson Reuters service.
Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, and JP Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: KAISER FOUNDATION HOSPITALS TRANCHE 1 AMT $400 MLN COUPON 3.50 PCT MATURITY 04/01/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.194 FIRST PAY 10/01/2012 MOODY'S N/A YIELD 3.597 PCT SETTLEMENT 04/11/2012 S&P A-PLUS SPREAD 130 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS
TRANCHE 2 AMT $600 MLN COUPON 4.875 PCT MATURITY 04/01/2042 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.238 FIRST PAY 10/01/2012 MOODY'S N/A YIELD 4.924 PCT SETTLEMENT 04/11/2012 S&P A-PLUS SPREAD 150 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS (Editing by James Dalgleish)
RIYADH, Feb 24 Saudi Arabia's King Salman starts a month-long Asian tour on Sunday to build ties with the world's fastest growing importers of Saudi oil and promote investment opportunities, including the sale of a stake in its giant state firm Saudi Aramco.
LONDON, Feb 24 (IFR) - Morgan Stanley has launched a senior coverage group in its Europe, Middle East and Africa fixed income capital markets business, which will be headed up by former financial institutions group co-head Cecile Hillary.