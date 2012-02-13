BEIJING Feb 13 Chinese
social-networking-site Kaixin001, in which Tencent Holdings
owns a stake, posted a 41 percent rise in 2011 revenue
to 380 million yuan ($60.3 million), a senior company executive
said.
The company will focus on rolling out social e-commerce
products based on mobile Internet platforms this year as well as
new games in order to boost sales, Guo Wei, vice president of
Kaixin001, told Reuters in an interview.
Kaixin001 has struggled to compete with other social
networking sites such as Renren Inc and Sina Corp's
microblogging platform, Weibo.
Sources said last year Kaixin001 was planning on a listing,
but Guo declined to comment on the matter.
Kaixin001 had 130 million registered users and 60 million
monthly active users, Guo said.
($1 = 6.2986 Chinese yuan)
