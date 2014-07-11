July 11 Xian Kaiyuan Investment Group Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 1.5 billion yuan ($241.80 million) via private placement of shares

* Says shares to resume trading on July 14

* Says expects H1 net profit up 50-55 percent y/y at 137.4-142.0 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1jxiMfi; bit.ly/1s2c6bv; bit.ly/VSEboe

