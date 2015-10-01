CORRECTED-BRIEF-Enforcer Gold announces non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of up to $2 mln (April 5)
* Announced its intent to complete a non-brokered private placement financing for gross proceeds of up to $2 million
SEOUL Oct 1 Kakao Corp, the operator of South Korea's largest mobile messaging app, said Tencent Holdings Ltd and eBay Inc have joined its bid for a new South Korean Internet bank license.
Tencent and eBay will make their investments through subsidiaries, which are expected to take stakes of 4 percent or less in the bank should a license be gained, a Kakao spokesman said. He declined to comment on financial terms.
South Korea is expected to grant one or two licenses for Internet banks this year. Kakao's bid is one of at least three known bids.
An Internet bank provides banking and financial services without physical branches. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
NEW YORK, April 6 Comcast Corp, facing pressure in its core business, said on Thursday it is launching a wireless service with an unlimited data plan, making it the first major U.S. cable provider to enter the highly competitive wireless market.
FRANKFURT, April 6 Silicon Valley online education start-up Udacity is spinning out its school for driverless car engineers to develop self-driving taxis, taking aim at the likes of Uber Technologies Inc, the company said on Thursday.