Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
SEOUL Aug 27 South Korean internet portal operator Daum Communications Corp said on Wednesday that its shareholders voted to approve the all-share merger with local messaging application operator Kakao Corp.
The approval, along with the same decision by Kakao shareholders earlier on Wednesday, was an expected outcome. The deal is scheduled to be completed by October. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Michael Perry)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)