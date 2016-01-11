Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
SEOUL Jan 11 South Korean chat app and web search operator Kakao Corp said on Monday it will acquire a 76.4 percent stake in music streaming service provider Loen Entertainment Inc for 1.9 trillion won ($1.57 billion) to boost its service offerings.
Kakao, in a statement, said the acquisition will partly be funded through a 754 billion won rights issue to an investment holding firm of private equity group Affinity Equity Partners and SK Planet Co Ltd. The Affinity-controlled firm holds a 61.4 percent stake in Loen, while SK Planet owns 15 percent of Loen. ($1 = 1,209.9000 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order