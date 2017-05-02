SEOUL May 2 South Korean messaging app operator Kakao Corp said on Tuesday it will hold an extraordinary shareholder meeting on June 14 to vote on moving its shares to the country's main bourse.

Kakao, which is currently the second-most valuable company listed on South Korea's junior Kosdaq bourse, had said in April it was considering a move to the main bourse. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Randy Fabi)