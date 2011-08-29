NAIROBI, Aug 29 Kenyan agricultural producer Kakuzi Ltd's pretax profit inched down 0.5 percent in the first half to 193.5 million shillings ($2 million), curbed by a drop in tea output, the firm said on Monday.

The company, which also grows pineapples, avocados and rears livestock, said earnings per share rose slightly to 4.35 shillings from 4.22 shillings in the year-ago period.

Kenya is the world's leading exporter of black tea -- the country's largest foreign exchange earner last year.

"Tea production has been down on last year levels while prices have remained firm. This coupled with the depreciating Kenya shilling has resulted in reasonable tea profits," Kakuzi said in a statement.

"The early outgrower Fuerte avocado season was reasonable. Prospects for Hass avocado season are not as yet quantifiable as regards pricing and volumes." ($1 = 92.875 Kenyan Shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by George Obulutsa and Erica Billingham)