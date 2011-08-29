NAIROBI, Aug 29 Kenyan agricultural producer
Kakuzi Ltd's pretax profit inched down 0.5 percent in
the first half to 193.5 million shillings ($2 million), curbed
by a drop in tea output, the firm said on Monday.
The company, which also grows pineapples, avocados and rears
livestock, said earnings per share rose slightly to 4.35
shillings from 4.22 shillings in the year-ago period.
Kenya is the world's leading exporter of black tea -- the
country's largest foreign exchange earner last year.
"Tea production has been down on last year levels while
prices have remained firm. This coupled with the depreciating
Kenya shilling has resulted in reasonable tea profits," Kakuzi
said in a statement.
"The early outgrower Fuerte avocado season was reasonable.
Prospects for Hass avocado season are not as yet quantifiable as
regards pricing and volumes."
($1 = 92.875 Kenyan Shillings)
