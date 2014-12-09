UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
(Corrects to show executive steps down as head of in-flight service after company corrects earlier statement that she resigned)
SEOUL Dec 9 A Korean Air Lines Co executive has stepped down from her position as head of in-flight service, the airline said on Tuesday, after causing a plane being pushed back from a gate to return in order to expel a flight attendant.
Korean Air has apologised for the incident on Friday at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport in which Heather Cho, who was a vice president in charge of in-flight service, took issue with a crew member for substandard service.
Cho, who is the daughter of the airline's chairman, Cho Yang-ho, will remain a vice president of the company, it said. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jack Kim and Clarence Fernandez)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders