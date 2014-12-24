SEOUL Dec 24 South Korean prosecutors requested
on Wednesday a detention warrant for a former Korean Air Lines
executive who delayed a flight because she was
unhappy about how she was served nuts in first class.
The prosecutors have been investigating the former
executive, Heather Cho, who is the daughter of the airline's
chairman, on charges of violating aviation law and another
airline official for abetting perjury.
"The prosecution this morning requested a detention
warrant," an official at the prosecutors' office said, adding
the request would be reviewed by the court.
Detention warrants are issued when the court believes there
is a risk of flight or evidence tampering by suspects while
investigations are ongoing.
A probe by the Transport Ministry concluded that Cho abused
flight attendants in the Dec. 5 incident at John F. Kennedy
airport in New York, and airlines officials may have tried to
cover up the incident.
Public outrage grew when Korean Air initially issued what
many in the country took to be a half-hearted apology that
instead appeared to rationalise Cho's conduct in the face of
what it said was inadequate performance by the cabin crew.
Cho resigned from all her posts at the airline and
subsidiaries and apologised after she came under intense public
outrage and ridicule. The airline's chairman Cho Yang-ho
subsequently apologised and said her daughter's conduct was
"foolish".
The plane pushed away from the airport departure gate as the
incident was taking place on board. The pilot then brought the
plane back to the gate to expel the cabin crew chief, after Cho
complained about being served macadamia nuts by a flight
attendant in a bag and not on a dish.
The crew chief said in a local television interview that Cho
swore at him and jabbed his hand with a document folder,
pointing her finger at him while he kneeled to apologise to her.
The prosecutors are also investigating whether Cho
physically assaulted any of the crew members.
(Writing by Jack Kim; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)