LONDON Dec 8 Kalahari Minerals said on Thursday it had agreed to be taken over by China Guangdong Nuclear Power Corp in a 632 million pound ($990.6 million) deal boosting commodity-hungry China's efforts to meet its growing energy needs.

Kalahari, which is the top shareholder in one of the world's largest uranium projects, said its shareholders would receive 243.55 pence in cash for each share they hold.

The company said in November that it was in talks with its state-owned Chinese suitor over an offer at that price.

CNGPC and Kalahari had been in talks over a 290 pence per share offer before Japan's Fukushima nuclear disaster in March.

Shares in Kalahari were up 3 percent to 233 pence at 1335 GMT.

($1 = 0.6380 British pounds) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Clara Ferreira-Marques)