MELBOURNE Dec 8 Trading in Australia's Extract Resources was halted on Thursday ahead of a deadline for China Guangdong Nuclear Power Corp to announce whether it will go ahead with a bid for Extract's top shareholder, Kalahari Minerals.

State-owned CGNPC is due to announce on Thursday the outcome of talks with Kalahari, whose key asset is a 43 percent stake in Extract. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Lincoln Feast)