* Proven and probable reserves upped to 280 mln tonnes

* Contained uranium up 42 pct, helped by higher grades

* Sees Husab as most significant new uranium mine

* Kalahari shares up 3.1 pct

LONDON, Aug 10 Reserve estimates for the Husab uranium project in Namibia have risen 37 percent, Kalahari Minerals said on Wednesday, the day before its potential Chinese suitor is allowed to return with a revised offer.

AIM-listed Kalahari holds a 43-percent stake in Extract Resources , owner of the Husab project which is potentially the second-largest uranium mine in the world.

"The board of Kalahari see that Husab represents the most significant new uranium mine coming into production and remains extremely important to global uranium supply, especially when considering the forecasts regarding constrained supply in 2014-15," said Kalahari Chairman Mark Hohnen.

State-owned China Guangdong Nuclear Power Corp (CGNPC) was in talks in March to buy Kalahari for 290 pence a share. In the days following the earthquake and nuclear disaster in Japan the companies agreed CGNPC could cut the price to 270 pence, but they failed to persuade UK regulators.

Shares in Kalahari were up 3.1 percent at 214.5 pence at 1108 GMT.

The updated estimate for Husab shows a 37 percent rise in proven and probable reserves to 280 million tonnes of which maiden proven reserves are equivalent to four years of full production.

The reserves estimate for contained uranium increased 42 percent, helped by higher grades, to 319.9 million pounds of uranium oxide (U3O8).