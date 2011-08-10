* Proven and probable reserves upped to 280 mln tonnes
LONDON, Aug 10 Reserve estimates for the Husab
uranium project in Namibia have risen 37 percent, Kalahari
Minerals said on Wednesday, the day before its potential
Chinese suitor is allowed to return with a revised offer.
AIM-listed Kalahari holds a 43-percent stake in Extract
Resources , owner of the Husab project which is
potentially the second-largest uranium mine in the world.
"The board of Kalahari see that Husab represents the most
significant new uranium mine coming into production and remains
extremely important to global uranium supply, especially when
considering the forecasts regarding constrained supply in
2014-15," said Kalahari Chairman Mark Hohnen.
State-owned China Guangdong Nuclear Power Corp (CGNPC) was
in talks in March to buy Kalahari for 290 pence a share. In the
days following the earthquake and nuclear disaster in Japan the
companies agreed CGNPC could cut the price to 270 pence, but
they failed to persuade UK regulators.
Shares in Kalahari were up 3.1 percent at 214.5 pence at
1108 GMT.
The updated estimate for Husab shows a 37 percent rise in
proven and probable reserves to 280 million tonnes of which
maiden proven reserves are equivalent to four years of full
production.
The reserves estimate for contained uranium increased 42
percent, helped by higher grades, to 319.9 million pounds of
uranium oxide (U3O8).
(Reporting by Julie Crust; Editing by Lorraine Turner)