* Offer talks restarted after UK block lifted
* CGNPC no longer restricted from changing terms of offer
* Analysts say Rio Tinto may play key role
* Kalahari shares rise 2.7 pct, Extract shares close up 10
pct
By Julie Crust
LONDON, Oct 10 A top Chinese nuclear power
generator is back in talks to buy Kalahari Minerals , the
biggest shareholder in one of the world's largest uranium
projects, as the commodity-hungry country steps up efforts to
meet its growing energy needs.
Kalahari confirmed on Monday that discussions had restarted
with state-owned China Guangdong Nuclear Power Corp (CGNPC),
after a deal earlier this year fell through in the aftermath of
the Fukushima disaster in Japan. It gave no detail on price.
A source familiar with situation told Reuters on Friday that
CGNPC was set to relaunch its 270 pence a share offer, valuing
Kalahari at about $1 billion, after a temporary ban imposed by
UK regulators.
Shares in Kalahari were 2.7 percent higher at 252.75 pence
at 1223 GMT on Monday, adding to the 7.2 percent gain on Friday.
Several analysts said CGNPC was expected to be successful in
its attempt to secure control of Kalahari and access to a
world-class uranium project at a time when major economies are
scrambling for alternative sources of power.
However, much will hinge on the position taken by Rio Tinto
, which holds about an 11 percent stake in Kalahari and
14 percent of its major asset, Extract Resources . Rio
has long considered its options over Kalahari and Extract, but
analysts said it was unlikely to pursue a hostile bid against
the Chinese.
Rio, in which China's Chinalco is the largest shareholder,
is instead expected to use any agreement with CGNPC to carve out
a deal that will extend the life of its depleted Rossing mine
and resolve its cross-shareholdings in Kalahari and Extract.
Rio Tinto officials declined to comment. Rio is one of the
world's largest producers of uranium, responsible for about 16
percent of global supply.
Kalahari holds 43-percent of Extract, owner of the Husab
project in Namibia, which is potentially the second-largest
uranium mine in the world. Exploration work is continuing on the
project, currently the world's fourth-largest uranium-only
deposit, with an updated resource estimate due next year.
Shares in Extract surged more than 10 percent on Monday in
Australia on expectations CGNPC could be forced to make a bid
for Extract under local takeover rules.
URANIUM NEEDS
CGNPC was in talks in March to buy Kalahari for 290 pence a
share. In the days following the earthquake and nuclear disaster
in Japan, the two companies agreed CGNPC could cut the price to
270 pence, but they failed to persuade UK regulators to allow
them to lower the value.
As more than three months have elapsed since CGNPC withdrew
its possible offer, it is no longer restricted from making an
offer on the same or better terms, Kalahari said on Monday.
"We believe that CGNPC will ultimately be successful in
acquiring Kalahari," said analysts at Killik & Co. "The purchase
of the asset by a Chinese state-backed company remains highly
logical, given China remains the fastest growing market for
uranium in the world."
China is building 28 reactors, representing about 40 percent
of the total global number under construction, Killik said.
Husab has an estimated resource of 488 million pounds of
uranium oxide, reserves of 320 million pounds, and is expected
to produce about 15 million pounds a year.
Analysts have said that despite the short-term market
impact of Fukushima, the long-term uranium market fundamentals
are sound with growing demand for new nuclear power reactors.
Extract said on Sept 2 that it is in advanced financing
talks to develop Husab. It is waiting for the mining licence to
be granted before it releases a detailed project timeline.
($1 = 0.640 British Pounds)
($1 = 1.016 Australian Dollars)
