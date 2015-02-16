JAKARTA Feb 16 Indonesia's largest
pharmaceutical company PT Kalbe Farma Tbk said on
Monday it has recalled two drug products across the country due
to quality issues.
On Feb. 12, Kalbe recalled an entire batch of anaesthetic
Buvanest Spinal and two batches of Asam Tranexamat Generik, the
company said in a stock exchange filing after the stock market
closed. Asam Tranexamat is used for cardiovascular and
hematopoietic treatment.
"The company had done this (the recall) as a quality control
procedure and a form of preventive responsibility to give
maximum protection to consumers," Kalbe said.
Kalbe shares ended down 3.7 percent, underperforming the
broader Jakarta stock exchange, which fell 0.9 percent.
"The rumours about the products had started spreading earlier in
the day," a Jakarta-based trader said.
(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)