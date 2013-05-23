By Anatole Kaletsky
May 23 On Wednesday in Washington, Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke presented congressional testimony
that repeated, virtually word for word, statements about U.S.
monetary policy he has been making since last September.
The Federal Reserve, Bernanke said, would continue buying
$85 billion of bonds monthly until it was confident of reducing
unemployment to 6.5 percent. The scale of these purchases might
be increased or diminished, but only if and when such shifts
were warranted by economic statistics. Now, he said, there is no
case for a change in either direction.
The reaction to this tediously familiar statement, which was
followed by publication of the equally repetitive minutes of the
last Fed policy meeting, was some of the wildest gyrations seen
in the world's financial markets for months.
As Bernanke spoke, Wall Street soared to its highest level
ever, since the Fed chairman had clearly contradicted
speculation about an early tightening of monetary policy. An
hour later, however, prices slumped far below their opening
levels, as the speculation of tightening revived among investors
who claimed to read new meaning into Bernanke's familiar
phrases.
The speculation spread to Tokyo Thursday. Markets there had
their biggest one-day swoon since the 2011 tsunami. By the end
of the day, tens of billions of dollars in Tokyo and New York
had probably been redistributed among speculators who had put
different interpretations on Bernanke's words.
Why did the financial world react in this manic-depressive
way to a statement that was bland and predictable? Why do
investors keep gambling vast sums of money in speculations on
changes in monetary policy when Bernanke has tried to make
crystal clear that significant changes are unlikely, at least
until the end of the year? Given this unusually clear guidance,
why don't investors just forget about monetary policy, at least
until autumn, and focus instead on economic fundamentals or
corporate financial results?
Some investors may genuinely not believe Bernanke's message.
They may be paying attention to the small number of Fed
officials, including Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser,
who disagree with the chairman's unlimited monetary stimulus.
But we know these dissidents play no serious role in monetary
decisions. So their followers in the market must surely be few
and far between.
The other possibility is that many investors may rationally
understand that the Fed will stick to its current course, but
still hope emotionally that its policies will change. Is it
possible that investors who stake billions of dollars on
monetary assessments would allow themselves to succumb to
wishful thinking? The answer seems to be yes, for several
distinct reasons.
Some of Bernanke's intellectual opponents are so appalled by
what they see as the evils of printing money that they just
cannot believe this policy will continue much longer, though
none of the dire prophecies of hyper-inflation, dollar
debasement and general financial mayhem have materialized.
Others have political or business reasons for hoping that
Bernanke will abandon his monetary experiments and that the
Obama administration's entire economic policy will be seen as a
failure. But probably the biggest group of Wall Street doubters
are people who want to see the Fed reverse its policies because
those policies have been too successful, at least in one
respect.
By boosting stock prices far more powerfully than expected,
the Fed has left many investment managers far behind. The
average hedge fund this year, for example, has delivered only
one-third the gains of a simple indexed stock market investment,
trailing the performance of the Standard & Poor's 500 by 10
percentage points. Feeling flat-footed and embarrassed, these
investors are not just disappointed, they are indignant about a
bull market they failed to anticipate. Rather than blaming
themselves for this failure, they cite the Fed's "market
manipulation."
How could professional investors, frustrated and angry
though they may be, allow themselves to be guided by wishful
thinking instead of objective analysis, thereby risking
financial ruin? A possible answer is what psychologists call
transference or the unconscious projection of one's own feelings
and ideas onto others and vice versa.
Many people on Wall Street who find soaring stock market
prices upsetting imagine that Bernanke must be upset, too. They
simply ignore Bernanke's repeated statements, most recently
before Congress Wednesday, that the Fed considers current stock
prices to be "not inconsistent with the fundamentals." Instead
they assume that Bernanke must know, deep down, that Wall Street
is experiencing a monstrous bubble. Because that is what they
themselves feel.
Another form of transference works the other way. When
Bernanke says something investors do not like to hear, for
example, that the Fed is pleased with the outcome of its current
policy and inclined to leave well alone, they overlay what they
hear with a more appealing message they hear from people who can
supposedly discern the Fed's hidden agendas.
These people are the "Fed watchers" and Washington analysts
employed by banks, investment institutions and media outlets to
anticipate and explain the twists and turns of monetary policy.
These experts make up a respected lobby whose overwhelming
interest is to convince the world that economic policy remains
unpredictable and unstable. After all, it is hard for a Fed
watcher to justify a big salary if all he does is tell his
clients: "Nothing much is going to change for the rest of the
year."
The last thing these experts want is for Bernanke to be
believed when he promises to carry on with an unchanged policy.
And people wrong-footed by the Fed's actions are eager to
believe these expert speculations about policy changes.
At some point, of course, monetary policies really will
start to change. But the timing of this crucial event will be
determined by economic statistics, not by speeches and committee
minutes.
The Fed will probably want to see six months of strong
employment and at least two quarters of 3.0 percent gross
domestic product growth before it seriously considers
tightening. In the meantime, big market reactions to comments
from the Fed chairman, like those Wednesday, will mostly be
reversed, expensively for those investors who replace analysis
with wishful thinking.