By Anatole Kaletsky
Feb 14 Mirror, mirror on the wall, who's the
weakest of them all? As G20 finance ministers warn of the threat
of a "global currency war" at their meeting in Moscow this
weekend, two odd features of this looming financial conflict
tend to be overlooked.
The first is that every country's objective in this war is
to "lose" by making its currency weaker. This is because a weak
currency tends to support exports, employment and economic
growth (if all other things are equal, which they never quite
are). The second oddity is that the clear winner in this global
currency war has not been Japan, Switzerland, China or any of
the other usual suspects, but a country rarely accused of
financial aggression: Britain.
Since the global financial crisis started in mid-2007, the
pound sterling has been, by a wide margin, the weakest major
currency. The Bank of England's trade-weighted sterling index
fell by a record 30 percent in early 2009 and, despite a modest
rebound in 2010-12, it remains 24 percent below its level of
mid-2007. Japan, by contrast, has endured a rise in its
trade-weighted exchange rate of 60 percent from July 2007 to
late last year, when Prime Minister Shinzo Abe committed his new
government to a more competitive rate. Japan is therefore fully
entitled to resent other countries' accusations of currency
warfare, when it has in fact been a long-suffering pacifist,
exposing its export companies to the full burden of other
countries' post-crisis currency adjustments.
But let us return to the biggest "winner" in the post-crisis
currency wars, Britain. Sterling's devaluation has clearly been
no panacea. Britain has done worse on most measures of economic
performance since 2008 than any G7 country apart from Italy.
That, however, may have been inevitable. London's dominant role
in international finance made Britain more vulnerable than any
other major economy to the greatest banking crisis in history.
And once that was over, Prime Minister David Cameron imposed on
his country the toughest budgetary austerity in the G7. Whether
this policy was wise is an interesting question, discussed in
several previous columns. A more important issue today is what
may happen next to Britain.
Recent events in the foreign exchange market suggest a
possible answer. Since the end of last year the pound has
weakened dramatically against all other major currencies, apart
from the yen. The British and Japanese currencies seem to be
falling for similar reasons. Those countries' economies have
experienced almost no growth since 2009, and their governments
are becoming increasingly desperate to end this long-term
stagnation.
As a result, both the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan
are undergoing radical management changes. Previously
unthinkable concepts in monetary and fiscal policy are suddenly
open for debate, as demonstrated by Shinzo Abe's suggestions
that the Bank of Japan's monetary expansion should directly
finance record-breaking new public investment programs, and by
the speech on "helicopter money" delivered by Adair Turner,
chairman of Britain's Financial Services Authority last week.
All these political and monetary upheavals are occurring in
Britain and Japan just when political uncertainties are
subsiding in the U.S., China and the euro zone.
Japan, of course, is used to policy uncertainty and
political upheavals, having dealt with six prime ministers in
the past five years. But for investors and businesses in
Britain, the new unpredictability of politics and economic
policy may come as a rude shock.
Starting with monetary policy, there are three reasons to
expect Mark Carney, the next governor of the Bank of England, to
experiment with new and potentially more aggressive versions of
monetary policy when he takes over in July.
First, Carney, currently head of the Bank of Canada, has
repeatedly said that monetary policy could do more for growth in
Britain, in sharp contrast to Mervyn King, the present governor,
who believes the effectiveness of monetary stimulus has been
exhausted.
Second, Cameron presumably took the unprecedented decision
to appoint a foreign citizen to the BoE for a reason, most
likely to have the option of blaming the BoE ancien regime for
the economy's disappointing performance. For such a charge to
stick, the new BoE management would have to adopt a discernibly
different monetary policy.
Finally, Carney himself is known to be interested in a
political career in Canada. His chances of success would be
greatly enhanced if he could return to Ottawa as the British
economy's radical savior, not just an anonymous central banker.
Regarding fiscal policy, it is now almost impossible for the
British government to hit its budgetary targets, and the
political risks of imposing any further tax hikes or spending
cuts are overwhelming as the election approaches. The path of
fiscal policy is now more uncertain in Britain than in the U.S.
or most of the euro zone - and most market analysts expect
Britain to lose its triple-A credit rating sometime this year.
Finally, political uncertainty is bound to intensify in
Britain, even as it subsides in the rest of Europe and the U.S.
In the three years since Cameron's election in May 2010, Britain
has had the most stable and predictable government in Europe.
This will change as the election approaches, the present
Conservative-Liberal coalition splinters and the many
permutations of Conservative, Labour or coalition governments
with their myriad of policy agendas come into view.
In short, Britain is in the process of transformation from a
haven of political and economic stability into one of the
world's most unpredictable economies. Small wonder, then, that
the pound has again started falling after its modest rebound
since 2010. That points to at least one consolation from all the
new uncertainties: Britain could again become a quiet winner in
the global weak-currency war.