By Anatole Kaletsky
Dec 19 As 2012 draws to a conclusion, it's
likely that the fiscal cliff will be averted, U.S. politics and
monetary policy are irrevocably set, European politics are
suspended until September's German election and the Chinese
leadership transition is over. In short, the political and
monetary uncertainties that have obsessed financial markets and
paralyzed business have all been dispelled. As a result, 2013
promises to be a year for businesses and investors to focus
again on economic fundamentals and corporate performance instead
of delaying decisions while they waited with bated breath for
the next euro summit, or election, or meeting of the Federal
Reserve and European Central Bank. In one part of the world,
however, events are moving the other way.
In Japan, economic and business conditions remain as dull as
ever, but politics and monetary policy are suddenly exciting.
And while the world has largely lost interest in Japan, the
gestalt shift in the world's third-largest economy could have
big implications for global business and for the way voters
think about governments and central banks.
Last weekend's landslide election of Shinzo Abe, a
potentially powerful prime minister, was largely a result of his
promise of a revolution in monetary policy designed to jolt the
Japanese economy out of its 20-year stupor. If Abe delivers on
his election rhetoric - still a big "if", especially in a
country where power is wielded mainly by bureaucrats rather than
elected politicians - the global impact could be huge.
At a practical level, Abe has promised to force the Bank of
Japan to print money and weaken the yen until Japan's inflation
rate accelerates to 2 percent and growth is restored. If he acts
on this promise, the effect will be to strengthen the dollar,
not only against the yen but also against the euro and other
major currencies. If the yen weakens substantially, high-end
exporters in Germany and the rest of Europe will stop gaining
market share from Japanese rivals to offset their loss of
competitiveness in the U.S. market. The same will be true for
Korean and Chinese exporters, which have been crushing Japanese
competitors hobbled by the strong yen.
Less obvious, but even more important, could be Japan's
impact on the global debate about macroeconomic management. The
era when monetary policy was simply about controlling inflation
is over. The consensus on macroeconomics created by the
Reagan-Thatcher political revolution and the near-simultaneous
monetarist revolution in economic thinking has broken down.
The singular focus on inflation made sense in the 1980s,
when rapidly rising prices were the biggest problem facing most
economies. Politicians, led by Ronald Reagan and Margaret
Thatcher, realized that the only sure way to stop inflation was
to create previously unthinkable levels of unemployment by
relentlessly raising interest rates. Since nobody wanted to take
political responsibility for firing workers, economists had
strong incentives to come up with theories that proved
unemployment was natural and inevitable, that macroeconomic
policy could do nothing about it and that the sole effect of
monetary policy was on inflation. A natural and convenient
corollary was to absolve governments of responsibility for
monetary management and shift this to politically independent
central banks.
Since economists understand incentives, it was not long
before they unanimously embraced the three key policy
implications of the 1980s monetarist revolution: acceptance of a
"natural" rate of unemployment, exclusive reliance on inflation
targeting and political independence for central banks.
Any economist or political analyst who suggested anything
different - for example, that politicians should coordinate
monetary and fiscal policy to manage unemployment, as well as
inflation - was laughed out of university economics departments,
as well as finance ministries and central banks. This purge is
now over.
In the past few weeks, central bankers have broken the taboo
against acknowledging any responsibility for unemployment.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke has committed the Fed to a
6.5 percent unemployment target and Mark Carney, the governor of
the Bank of Canada and soon of the Bank of England, has proposed
targeting the growth of gross domestic product. These were
earth-shattering events for economists who have spent the past
30 years training themselves and their students to deny that
monetary policy could have any lasting effects on unemployment
or economic growth.
But while a revolution is under way in the attitude to
economic targets, the new tools and instruments required to hit
these targets have hardly begun to be discussed. The
unemployment and GDP targets suggested by Bernanke and Carney
are empty promises in the absence of policy tools that could
convincingly boost jobs and growth in the present deflationary
environment. Which is where Japan comes in.
No other economy has (yet) suffered anything like Japan's 20
years of economic stagnation. It would not be surprising,
therefore, if truly radical measures to deal with deflation were
pioneered in Japan. Outside Japan, no central banker or
politician has yet gone beyond pumping money into bond markets
through quantitative easing. And nobody has suggested, at least
officially, that central banks should directly lend to
governments or finance one-off tax cuts.
These truly radical policies, which amount to handing out
newly created money to businesses and households, are sometimes
described as "helicopter money" or "quantitative easing for the
people."
Such policies would be certain to pull the world out of
deflation, but public discussion of such policies remains
impossible in the U.S. and Europe because they break the last
remaining monetarist taboos: monetary financing of government
spending or tax cuts, and the political independence of central
banks. These two forbidden options - ending central bank
independence and then ordering the BoJ to print money for
infrastructure spending or tax cuts - have now taken center
stage in Japan.
By breaking the taboos created by the monetarist revolution
of the 1970s, Japan could accelerate and reinforce the
revolution in economic thinking that started in 2008. After 20
years of Japanese torpor, could the world be transformed again
by ideas "Made in Japan"?