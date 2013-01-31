By Anatole Kaletsky
Jan 31 The U.S. economy has just suffered its
first contraction since 2009, consumer confidence has plunged
since November's election and Americans' paychecks are only just
starting to reflect an increase in payroll taxes averaging $70
per month. Across the Atlantic, the euro zone and Britain seem
to be sinking back into recession. And conditions in Japan have
become so desperate that newly elected prime minister Shinzo Abe
is openly devaluing the currency and threatening to take direct
control of the central bank.
At the same time, stock markets around the world are
approaching or exceeding records. Money is flowing into equity
mutual funds at the fastest rate since the end of the last bull
market in 2000. And business sentiment, as reported from Davos,
seems to be more optimistic than at any time since the global
financial crisis of 2008.
Is there a rational way to explain these contradictions?
Will the business and market optimism be sustainable? Or is this
sudden euphoria just another financial bubble, sure to be
punctured if the grim message from recent economic indicators
sinks in? The likely answer to all these questions is yes.
Let us begin with the last question, on recent economic
figures. If these grim statistics - especially Wednesday's
unexpected report of a 0.1 percent decline in U.S. gross
domestic product in the fourth quarter - give an accurate
picture of global economic conditions, then financial markets
and optimistic business leaders are headed for a fall. The
markets and executives, however, are betting they understand
conditions better than the statisticians, or, to be more
precise, that the weakness implied by the figures is an
aberration that lays the foundation for a strong economic
rebound in the months ahead.
Regarding the much-worse-than-expected U.S. GDP statistics,
this contrarian view is almost certainly right. The figures were
severely distorted not only by superstorm Sandy but also by huge
cutbacks in government spending, especially on defense
equipment, that were probably related to November's election and
precautionary moves ahead of the yearend "fiscal cliff."
Excluding government spending, U.S. GDP increased at an
annualized rate of 1.4 percent in the fourth quarter, and while
this private-sector growth rate was the slowest since the
recession, the shortfall was entirely explained entirely by an
inventory effect that is certain to be reversed in the coming
months.
In terms of the fundamental drivers of economic activity -
consumer spending, corporate investment and housing - the fourth
quarter figures were actually quite decent. Most importantly,
consumption accelerated to 2.2 percent growth in the fourth
quarter from 1.6 percent the quarter before.
The strengthening of personal consumption and robust reports
from major retailers on holiday and January sales, in turn,
casts doubt on the post-election plunge in consumer confidence.
Perhaps this decline has mainly been a reflex reaction to
alarmist headlines about political gridlock and rising taxes,
conveying little or no information about Americans' willingness
to spend.
This optimistic interpretation, which is essentially the bet
that financial markets are making, is likely to prove right in
the short term for three broad reasons relating to economics,
politics and global conditions. Looking ahead, however, are at
least two dangers that investors and business leaders may not
have fully recognized could puncture the euphoria, though
probably not until the second half of this year.
The three reasons for optimism have been discussed before in
these columns. First, the fundamental drivers of the U.S.
economy look much stronger than at any time since 2007. Housing
construction, which has been the biggest obstacle to economic
recovery since 2009, is finally rebounding. House prices are
also rising, rescuing millions of households from underwater
mortgages. Employment is slowly but steadily increasing. Credit
conditions are gradually returning to normal. And cutbacks in
government employment, the most powerful element in economic
recovery after housing, are ending as state and local government
revenues rebound.
Second, U.S. political conditions are improving as even the
most radical Republicans start seeking consensus for the reasons
discussed in this column last week. This political mood may not
be reflected in public perceptions for some time. But the
financial and business communities have clearly begun to sense
it, as evidenced by the waning interest among investors in the
new "drop dead" deadlines for fiscal conflict that political
pundits continue to emphasize.
A third reason for optimism is the improvement in global
economic and political conditions - especially the lifting of
uncertainties about a breakup of the euro zone and the
leadership transition in China. These fears weighed heavily on
financial and business confidence for most of last year. But
China is growing strongly and is politically stable, at least
for the next few years. In Europe, the currency crisis may not
have been resolved, but it has been frozen, at least until after
Germany's election in September. As a result, the fears of
political shocks that until recently obsessed financial markets
have diminished dramatically.
As always, things could go wrong. The two most daunting
threats for the year ahead are the prospect of higher interest
rates and the unintended consequences of Japan's generally
welcome policies of radical reflation. Long-term interest rates
are certain to rise in the bond markets if investors turn out to
be right in expecting a stronger global recovery. In fact, this
process has started already, with 10-year rates rising in the
United States to over 2.0 percent from 1.4 percent in July. Thus
far, rising bond rates have been a healthy phenomenon,
reflecting improved economic conditions, but if 10-year rates
rise above 3.0 percent or 3.5 percent, they will become a
headache for financial markets and corporate investors.
In much the same way, Japan's expansionary policies are a
welcome boost to global recovery hopes. But if the yen continues
to depreciate, competitive pressures will intensify, especially
on companies in Europe, where the central bank seems willing to
let the euro rise without limit while Japan and Switzerland
manage their exchange rates down.
By the second half of this year, the pincer movement of
rising long-term interest rates and a falling yen could well
cause a revival of Europe's financial and political crises. For
the next few months, however, the optimism in financial markets
and the business community looks justified.