(Anatole Kaletsky is an award-winning journalist and financial
economist. The opinions expressed here are those of the author.)
By Anatole Kaletsky
Aug 22 As Wall Street hit another new record
Thursday, it is worth considering what could cause a serious
setback in stock market prices around the world. Since I started
writing this column in 2012, I have repeatedly argued that the
rebound in stock market prices from their nadir in the 2008-09
global financial crisis was turning into a structural bull
market that could continue into the next decade.
Asset prices, however, never move in a straight line. It has
been more than two years without even a 10 percent correction
and five years without a 20 percent setback. This cannot go on.
Sometime in the not-too-distant future, investors are
certain to suffer some big and painful losses - even if I am
right in expecting equity prices to continue rising in the long
term. What kind of event is most likely to end this bull run, or
at least interrupt it with a setback of 20 percent or more?
The obvious answer is a major economic crisis, such as the
near-breakup of the eurozone in 2011-12 or a U.S. recession.
Another possible trigger would be a substantial increase in
interest rates.
All the worst bear markets in living memory - 1973-74,
1980-82, 2000-02 and 2007-09 - occurred after a series of rate
hikes by the Federal Reserve, and monetary tightening is the
most widely discussed investment risk today. But on closer
inspection, neither economic fundamentals nor monetary policy
looks like a serious threat, at least in the year ahead.
Almost all recent evidence from the U.S. economy suggests
acceleration rather than slowdown. Though a renewed recession in
Europe or Japan is more likely, this would not cause much
financial shock, since neither of these economies has yet fully
emerged from the slump of 2009.
An increase in interest rates big enough to trigger a stock
market correction appears even less likely in the next 12
months. This is because stock markets tend not to react
adversely to the start of a monetary tightening cycle, which
generally signals an improving economic outlook. History
suggests that it takes a long series of rate hikes, spread over
several years, to trigger a bear market.
But if no major economic crisis or substantial monetary
tightening is on the horizon in the next year or so, we must
conclude either that equity prices will keep rising without
interruption or that the next bear market will be caused by
something other than monetary policy or economic fundamentals.
The most likely culprit in that case would be the internal
dynamics of the market itself: extreme and unsustainable
valuations as growing investor confidence turns into
over-optimism and complacency.
Many commentators claim that stock markets have already
reached this dangerously speculative condition. But this seems
implausible, for two reasons. First, because standard valuation
metrics are only just above their average levels in the United
States and lower than average in most other markets - a point
made repeatedly by Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen and
explained in my recent article on valuations.
Second, because the market's behavior itself confirms that
today's valuations are not unreasonably elevated. If valuations
were genuinely over-extended, investors would have sold equities
far more aggressively in response to such pressures as the Fed's
tapering of bond purchases, the stalling of U.S. growth last
winter, the disappointment (yet again) with European economic
prospects or the conflicts in Iraq and Ukraine.
Investors have instead responded to the temporary setbacks
caused by the disruptions by buying more equities at what they
view as cheap prices - implying that valuations have not yet
reached a dangerous extreme.
Which brings us to the bad news. If stock market valuations
are not yet high enough to cause a big correction - and if
monetary and economic conditions are likely to remain benign for
the next year or two - then the unavoidable conclusion is that
equity prices will just keep rising until they really do become
over-extended. At that point, negative news events of the kind
that investors can shrug off today as almost irrelevant will
prove sufficient to trigger a serious correction.
What level of valuations will be high enough to make the
market vulnerable? This question is virtually impossible to
answer. But we can be fairly certain that when the market does
reach this critical level, nobody will be aware of it -
including me.
In this respect, the current investment environment is
reminiscent not of the bull-market peak in 2007 that is often
cited but of 1987 -- the biggest of all stock market crashes but
also the shortest and ultimately the least significant.
One intriguing resemblance is that 1987 came five years
after the start of a bull market that was universally
distrusted, like the current one. Even after four years of
uninterrupted gains that started in August 1982, almost nobody
believed that equities were a safe investment. Because it seemed
ridiculous to suggest that the great inflation that had
inflicted such terrible losses on investors in the previous
decade was genuinely defeated.
By early 1987, however, skeptical investors began to thrown
in the towel. Even those who did not understand or believe in
the market's advance decided to buy anyway. As a result, prices
suddenly accelerated. The main Wall Street indexes gained 40
percent in the eight months from January to August 1987. The
rest is history - in fact the biggest stock market crash in
history. On Oct. 19, 1987, Wall Street gave up its entire
eight-month gain in one day.
Could the current market cycle be headed for something
similar? So far, there have been no signs of the acceleration in
prices that preceded the crash of 1987. But if in the next few
weeks the Wall Street records set in July are decisively broken,
an acceleration could soon begin - especially if Yellen offers
more reassurance on monetary policy and fears of a war between
Ukraine and Russia subside.
Then investors should fasten their seat belts for a
roller-coaster ride which, far from approaching its climax, may
be just starting, with big gains ahead. And also big losses.
