By Anatole Kaletsky
NEW YORK Nov 7 President Barack Obama's
re-election is good news for the world economy and financial
markets.
Of course a victory by Mitt Romney, unlikely though it was,
might have been even better news, which is perhaps why stock
markets fell sharply after the election.
If Romney had won, his promised tax cuts and willingness to
ignore budget deficits would have delivered a big stimulus to
the U.S. economy and triggered a potential boom. But even
without this fiscal boost, recent U.S. economic indicators,
especially on housing, employment and bank lending, have pointed
clearly in the right direction - and now there is every reason
to expect these positive trends to accelerate.
While the election was a genuine obstacle to U.S. economic
recovery, the problem lay not in the policies of either Obama
and Romney but in the uncertainty about whose policies would be
implemented and what each party might do to sabotage the other's
plans. This political doubt delayed investment decisions and
hiring plans, and, in corporate bank accounts and bond markets,
clogged the flood of new money created by the Federal Reserve.
Now that the election is over, this dam will start to open.
Political polarization, at least on economic issues, will start
to ease. And the confrontation over taxes and public spending
looming at the end of the year should be resolved with much less
rancor than expected.
All these optimistic conclusions follow from one crucial
feature of the election result: The calculations of
self-interest for politicians in Washington, for investors on
Wall Street and for business people across America have now been
transformed.
Let us begin with the business community. Much of it has
been fiercely opposed to President Obama, particularly to his
signature policies of universal healthcare and restoring Bill
Clinton's top tax rates. Given that, surveys suggested that many
companies, and especially small businesses, suspended normal
decisions on hiring and investment for months before the
election, while they waited for Obamacare to be abandoned and
tax hikes to be ruled out.
That waiting game is now over. U.S. businesses can no longer
hope for a new president who will restore the untrammeled
free-market environment of George W. Bush. Instead of a
theoretical choice between Obama's new regulations and a free
market utopia modeled on Ayn Rand, corporate executives must now
choose between adapting to Obama's policies, including
healthcare, going out of business or finding another country
with a friendlier business environment.
Once they confront this choice, a few may decide to move to
Mexico, Canada or China, but most will surely acknowledge that
the U.S. remains a relatively attractive place to do business
and will simply build the costs of healthcare and taxes into
their budgets. They will then switch their attention from
politics to business as usual and get on with hiring or
investment decisions that make financial sense in this new
regulatory environment. If businesses refrain from investment or
hiring from now on, this will be for financial reasons, not out
of political unease.
A similar shift can be expected on Wall Street, as
surprising numbers of investors and analysts believed that a
Romney victory was likely and expected major changes in monetary
policy. This possibility can now be ignored and investors can
work on the certain knowledge that the Fed's ultra-expansionary
policies will continue until unemployment falls below 7.0
percent.
Some investors like the Fed's policy, while others hate it, but
all must now accept it as a fact of life, and then seek
opportunities to profit in this environment. Once this
ultra-expansionary monetary policy is taken for granted, such
profit opportunities will surely be found in assets that benefit
from stronger economic activity or higher inflation, such as
equities, property and other productive assets, and not in those
that benefit from deflation, like government bonds and cash.
The consequent flow of money out of bonds into equities,
homes and other growth-related assets is exactly what the Fed
wants to encourage. As this flow accelerates, it will reinforce
economic recovery and confidence. That should, in turn, help
moderate political partisanship, at least on the economic front.
Which brings us to the new political calculus in Washington,
for both the Republicans and Democrats. Until this week, the
Republicans' "No. 1 priority was to make Obama a one-term
president," as Mitch McConnell, the Senate minority leader,
famously declared. To make Obama unelectable, the Republican
leaders were willing to threaten a default by the U.S.
government or to push the country over a fiscal cliff.
This destructive incentive is now gone. Since Obama can no
longer be defeated or re-elected, the Republicans have nothing
to gain from economic disruption, but potentially a lot to lose
if obstructive tactics are seen as threatening jobs or damaging
the business interests of their corporate supporters, who must
live with Obama for four more years whether they like it or not.
Obama's motivations are also transformed, however. Until
this week, his main objective was re-election, and that demanded
highly motivated Democratic activists. Starting today, the
president's main goal is securing a legacy.
Obama could be remembered as one of the most successful and
effective presidents in modern history - the president who
created universal healthcare, who crippled Al Qaeda, who pulled
the U.S. economy out of its deepest post-war crisis and who laid
the foundations for long-term fiscal solvency. But Obama knows
he can only secure this legacy by breaking the gridlock in
Washington and avoiding lame-duck status.
The changes in the Republican and Presidential political
calculus almost guarantee a new willingness to compromise on
both sides. With the job market improving, with the housing
crisis largely over and the financial system returning to
normal, Obama and the Republican congressional leaders will
surely realize that compromise now serves their interests better
than confrontation and sabotage. Only through some degree of
cooperation can either side share in the credit for the strong
economic recovery that could now lie ahead.