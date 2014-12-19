(Anatole Kaletsky is an award-winning journalist and financial
By Anatole Kaletsky
Dec 19 How low can it go - and how long will it
last? The 50 percent slump in oil prices raises both those
questions and while nobody can confidently answer the first
question (I will try to in a moment), the second is pretty easy.
Low oil prices will last long enough for one of two events
to happen. The first possibility, the one most traders and
analysts seem to expect, is that Saudi Arabia will re-establish
OPEC's monopoly power once it achieves the true geopolitical or
economic objectives that spurred it to trigger the slump. The
second possibility, one I wrote about two weeks ago, is that the
global oil market will move toward normal competitive conditions
in which prices are set by the marginal production costs, rather
than Saudi or OPEC monopoly power. This may seem like a
far-fetched scenario, but it is more or less how the oil market
worked for two decades from 1986 to 2004.
Whichever outcome finally puts a floor under prices, we can
be confident that the process will take a long time to unfold.
It is inconceivable that just a few months of falling prices
will be enough time for the Saudis to either break the
Iranian-Russian axis or reverse the growth of shale oil
production in the United States. It is equally inconceivable
that the oil market could quickly transition from OPEC
domination to a normal competitive one. The many bullish oil
investors who still expect prices to rebound quickly to their
pre-slump trading range are likely to be disappointed. The best
that oil bulls can hope for is that a new, and substantially
lower, trading range may be established as the multi-year
battles over Middle East dominance and oil-market share play
out.
The key question is whether the present price of around $55
will prove closer to the floor or the ceiling of this new range.
The history of inflation-adjusted oil prices, deflated by the
U.S. Consumer Price Index, offers some intriguing hints. The 40
years since OPEC first flexed its muscles in 1974 can be divided
into three distinct periods. From 1974 to 1985, West Texas
Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, fluctuated between $48 and
$120 in today's money. From 1986 to 2004, the price ranged from
$21 to $48 (apart from two brief aberrations during the 1998
Russian crisis and the 1991 war in Iraq). And from 2005 until
this year, oil has again traded in its 1974 to 1985 range of
roughly $50 to $120, apart from two very brief spikes in the
2008-09 financial crisis.
What makes these three periods significant is that the
trading range of the past 10 years was very similar to the
1974-85 first decade of OPEC domination, but the 19 years from
1986 to 2004 represented a totally different regime. It seems
plausible that the difference between these two regimes can be
explained by the breakdown of OPEC power in 1985 and the shift
from monopolistic to competitive pricing for the next 20 years,
followed by the restoration of monopoly pricing in 2005 as OPEC
took advantage of surging Chinese demand.
In view of this history, the demarcation line between the
monopolistic and competitive regimes at a little below $50 a
barrel seems a reasonable estimate of where one boundary of the
new long-term trading range might end up. But will $50 be a
floor or a ceiling for the oil price in the years ahead?
There are several reasons to expect a new trading range as
low as $20 to $50, as in the period from 1986 to 2004.
Technological and environmental pressures are reducing long-term
oil demand and threatening to turn much of the high-cost oil
outside the Middle East into a "stranded asset" similar to the
earth's vast unwanted coal reserves. Additional pressures for
low oil prices in the long term include the possible lifting of
sanctions on Iran and Russia and the ending of civil wars in
Iraq and Libya, which between them would release additional oil
reserves bigger than Saudi Arabia's on to the world markets.
The U.S. shale revolution is perhaps the strongest argument
for a return to competitive pricing instead of the
OPEC-dominated monopoly regimes of 1974-85 and 2005-14. Although
shale oil is relatively costly, production can be turned on and
off much more easily - and cheaply - than from conventional
oilfields. This means that shale prospectors should now be the
"swing producers" in global oil markets instead of the Saudis.
In a truly competitive market, the Saudis and other low-cost
producers would always be pumping at maximum output, while shale
shuts off when demand is weak and ramps up when demand is
strong. This competitive logic suggests that marginal costs of
U.S. shale oil, generally estimated at $40 to $50, should in the
future be a ceiling for global oil prices, not a floor.
On the other hand, there are also good arguments for
OPEC-monopoly pricing of $50 to $120 to be re-established once
markets test the bottom of this range. OPEC members have a
strong interest in preventing a return to competitive pricing
and could learn to function again as an effective cartel.
Although price-fixing becomes more difficult as U.S. producers
increase market share, OPEC could try to impose pricing
"discipline" if it can knock out many U.S. shale producers next
year. The macro-economic impact of low oil prices on global
growth could help this effort by boosting economic activity and
energy demand.
So which of these arguments will prove right: The bearish
case for a $20 to $50 trading-range based on competitive market
pricing? Or the bullish one for $50 to $120 based on resumed
OPEC dominance?
Ask me again once the price of oil has fallen to $50 - and
stayed there for a year or so.
