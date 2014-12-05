(Anatole Kaletsky is an award-winning journalist and financial
economist. The opinions expressed here are those of the author.)
By Anatole Kaletsky
Dec 5 The 40 percent plunge in oil prices since
July, when Brent crude peaked at $115 a barrel, is almost
certainly good news for the world economy; but it is surely a
crippling blow for oil producers. Oil prices below $70 certainly
spell trouble for U.S. and Canadian shale and tar-sand producers
and also for oil-exporting countries such as Venezuela, Nigeria,
Mexico and Russia that depend on inflated oil revenues to
finance government spending or pay foreign debts. On the other
hand, the implications of lower oil prices for the biggest U.S.
and European oil companies are more ambiguous and could even be
positive.
In fact, the shareholders of oil majors such as Exxon,
Chevron, Shell, BP and Total could be among the biggest
beneficiaries of the price slump, if it forces their corporate
managements to abandon some of the bad habits they acquired in
the 40-year oil boom when OPEC first established itself as an
effective cartel in January, 1974. If this period of cartelized
monopoly pricing is now ending, as Saudi Arabia has strongly
hinted in the past few weeks, then it is time to re-focus on
some basic principles of resource economics that Big Oil
managements have ignored for decades, to their shareholders'
enormous cost.
The most important of these principles is "diminishing
returns": The more oil that corporate geologists discover, the
lower the returns their shareholders can hope to achieve,
because new reserves will almost invariably be more expensive to
develop than the ones discovered earlier that were, almost by
definition, more accessible. This inherent flaw in the oil
companies' business model was disguised for the past 40 years by
the fact that oil prices rose even faster than the costs of
exploration and production. But this is where a second economic
principle now starts to bite.
Unless a market is totally dominated by monopoly power,
prices will be set by the most efficient supplier's marginal
costs of production - in layman's terms, by the cost of
producing an extra barrel from oil reserves that have already
been discovered and developed. In a fully competitive market,
the enormous sums of money invested in exploring for new oil
fields could not be recovered until all lower-cost reserves ran
dry and there would be no point in exploring for anywhere
outside the Middle Eastern and central Asian oilfields where the
oil is easiest to pump.
That is, of course, an over-simplification. In the real
world of geopolitical conflicts and transport and infrastructure
bottlenecks, consumers want energy security and will pay premium
prices for supplies from their own oil-fields or from those that
belong to trusted allies. Nevertheless, the broad principle
applies: The vast sums spent on exploring and developing new
reserves with production costs much higher than in Middle East
oilfields will never be recovered if the oil market becomes even
vaguely competitive.
Considering that Western companies spend about $450 billion
annually on exploration and development according to the Ernst &
Young oil reserves study, this could be one of the worst capital
misallocations in history. The fact is that Western producers
can never match the costs of oil pumped by Saudi Aramco, or even
Rosneft or other state-owned companies with exclusive access to
the world's most accessible reserves. While Exxon or BP must
spend billions drilling through Arctic ice-caps or exploring 5
miles under the Gulf of Mexico, the Saudis can pump oil from
their deserts with machines not much more expensive than
old-fashioned "nodding donkeys."
In a competitive market the rational strategy for Western
oil companies would be stop all exploration, while continuing to
provide technology, geology and other profitable oilfield
services to the nationalised owners of readily-accessible
reserves. The vast amounts of cash generated by selling oil from
existing low-cost reserves already developed could then be
distributed to shareholders until these low-cost oilfields ran
dry. This strategy of self-liquidation could be described
euphemistically as "running the business for cash" in the same
way as tobacco companies or closed insurance funds.
There are two reasons why this hasn't happened thus far.
Firstly, OPEC has sheltered Western oil companies from
diminishing returns and marginal-cost pricing by keeping prices
artificially high through output restraint and limited expansion
of cheap Middle Eastern oilfields (strictures reinforced by wars
and sanctions in Iraq and Iran). Secondly, oil company
managements have believed with quasi-religious fervour in
perpetually rising oil demand. Therefore finding new reserves
seemed more important than maximising cash distributions to
shareholders.
The second assumption could soon be overturned, as suggested
by rumours of a takeover bid for BP. If private equity investors
could raise the $160 billion needed to buy BP, they could
liquidate for cash a company whose proven reserves of 10.05
billion barrels would be worth $350 billion even after another
50 percent price decline.
But what of the first condition? The Saudis would surely
want to stabilize prices at some point by limiting production,
but the target prices may now be considerably lower than
previously assumed. The Saudis seem to have realised that by
ceding market share to other producers they risk allowing much
of their oil to become a worthless "stranded asset" that can
never be sold or burnt. With the global atmosphere approaching
its carbon limits and technological progress gradually reducing
the price of non-fossil fuels, the Bank of England warned this
week that some of the world's oil reserves could become
"stranded assets," with no market value despite the huge sums
sunk into the ground by oil companies, their shareholders and
banks.
The Saudis are well aware of this risk. Back in the 1970s,
Sheikh Zaki Yamani, the wily Saudi oil minister used to warn his
compatriots not to rely forever on selling oil: "The stone age
didn't end because the cave-men ran out of stones." Maybe the
end of the "oil age" is now approaching, and the Saudis have
understood this better than Western oil-men.
(Anatole Kaletsky)