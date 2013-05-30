(Anatole Kaletsky is a Reuters columnist but his opinions are
By Anatole Kaletsky
May 30 Strange things have been happening in the
world economy and financial markets this week. While that
sentence could be written almost any time in the past five
years, since the outbreak of the global financial crisis, the
strangeness this week has taken a particular form that reveals
more than it confuses.
Almost all the economic news recently has been favorable, or
at least better than expected. U.S. home values have risen more
than at any time since 2006, job losses are down and consumer
confidence has been restored to pre-crisis levels.
Japan has enjoyed its fastest growth in years, with evidence
mounting of stronger consumption and rising wages.
Even in Europe, the outlook appears to be improving as
policy shifts away from austerity and toward growth, with the
European Commission no longer pressing governments to hit their
deficit targets. Meanwhile, the European Central Bank hints at
the possibility of negative interest rates and other
extraordinary stimulus measures.
But financial markets have reacted to all this good news by
becoming more volatile - panicky, even - than at any time this
year.
Although the U.S. stock market briefly hit a record high on
Tuesday, prices quickly slumped. Meanwhile, Japanese shares have
suffered their steepest fall since the 2011 tsunami. Most
importantly, bond markets have collapsed the world over, pushing
long-term interest rates in the United States, Japan and much of
Europe to their highest levels in more than a year.
What is going on?
The clues are provided by the last market upheaval, the one
in interest rates and bonds. Plunging bond markets have spooked
equity investors because share prices are related in one way or
another to the yields on U.S., Japanese and European bonds. And
fears about volatile interest rates and wild stock market
gyrations could soon infect consumers and business
decision-makers in the non-financial world.
These fears raise three questions.
What is causing the sudden financial anxiety? Are these
worries justified? And should policymakers do anything to calm
the markets, or alternatively to break the link between gyrating
financial markets and the non-financial economy of consumption,
business investment and jobs?
The answers are surprisingly clear. There is not much
dispute that the outbreak of volatility has been caused by the
U.S. Federal Reserve Board - specifically by last Wednesday's
congressional testimony from Ben Bernanke and the publication of
Fed committee meetings a few hours later.
While I argued in this column last week that Bernanke said
nothing new, merely reiterating the Fed's commitment to keep
stimulating the U.S. economy until his target of 6.5 percent
unemployment was clearly within reach, the markets took a very
different view: that the Fed was preparing to start reducing its
monetary stimulus, perhaps as early as next month.
There was no real evidence for this belief, and indeed
Bernanke, along with several influential Fed officials,
emphasized the danger of withdrawing stimulus before a strong
economic recovery was well established.
But many investors and media analysts were unconvinced,
partly for the reasons of social psychology discussed here last
week - and even more important, as the week wore on, by an
additional psychological factor. The very fact that bond markets
moved so sharply after Bernanke's comments last week made
investors believe his comments must have contained significant
new information. The more prices moved, the more investors
became convinced that the market "must know something" about the
Fed's intentions, even if this was not apparent from Bernanke's
words. This kind of feedback is an example of what George Soros
calls reflexivity - the ability of market expectations to change
economic reality, bringing reality into line with expectations,
whether the expectations were misguided or justified.
Which raises my second question: Is there any reason to
believe that monetary stimulus will soon be reduced or
withdrawn? There are two broad reasons to doubt this. First,
Bernanke and other Fed officials have repeatedly said they would
consider reducing stimulus only if they were confident about the
momentum of growth and job creation. To judge such momentum
would require at least six months of consistently strong
employment figures or two quarters of solid growth in gross
domestic product. Given the erratic statistics published in
March and April, it is literally impossible for such a run of
strong figures to materialize before the fourth quarter of this
year.
Second, Japan and Europe, which have only just gotten out of
austerity mode, are certain to continue providing the world
economy with more stimulus even after the Fed's monetary
expansion begins to subside. Combining the efforts of U.S.,
Japanese and European central bankers, therefore, global
monetary conditions are almost certain to become more, rather
than less, stimulative for at least another year or so.
It seems, then, that market fears of monetary tightening are
almost certainly unjustified, or at least very premature. In
which case, should anyone care about the recent stock market and
bond gyrations, still less about taking action to calm the
markets down?
Unfortunately, the answer is yes, because of the reflexive
interaction between financial markets and economic reality.
Although the global economic recovery is becoming stronger, it
is still too fragile to withstand a serious financial shock. If
equity prices were to fall sharply or long-term interest rates
to rise much further in the next few months, consumer
confidence, business investment and housing would all suffer and
government deficits would start to widen again. In short, a
financial shock could damage the global economy to the point
where deteriorating economic reality would ultimately justify
the initial financial shock.
To avoid such a self-fulfilling downward spiral, central
bankers and governments in every major economy should make clear
that monetary conditions are not about to be tightened . And
they should remind investors that, although a gradual increase
in long-term interest rates is a healthy development as the
world economy returns to normal, central banks have unlimited
monetary firepower when it comes to protecting their economies
from excessive interest-rate movements or sudden volatility in
financial markets.
(Anatole Kaletsky is an award-winning journalist and
financial economist who has written since 1976 for The
Economist, the Financial Times and The Times of London before
joining Reuters. His recent book, "Capitalism 4.0," about the
reinvention of global capitalism after the 2008 crisis, was
nominated for the BBC's Samuel Johnson Prize, and has been
translated into Chinese, Korean, German and Portuguese. Anatole
is also chief economist of GaveKal Dragonomics, a Hong
Kong-based group that provides investment analysis to 800
investment institutions around the world. )
