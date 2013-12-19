By Anatole Kaletsky
Dec 19 Thanks goodness it's over. Financial
market behavior ahead of last night's announcement by Ben
Bernanke on a gradual reduction in U.S. monetary stimulus has
been tedious and irritating, rather like listening to whining
children in the back of the car on a long journey: "Daddy, are
we there yet?" In fact, impatient whining about when the Fed
might start to "taper" has spoiled for many investors what
should have been one of the most enjoyable financial journeys of
all time, scaling previously unexplored market peaks and passing
through unprecedented monetary vistas.
Imagine if everyone had simply taken Ben Bernanke at his
word when he said in May that the Fed would continue buying
bonds at the rate of $85 billion every month until it was
absolutely confident that unemployment was on the way to 6.5
percent and that the scale of these purchases would only be
increased or diminished if and when a change was clearly
warranted by economic statistics. Investors would then have
concluded, as I suggested at the time, that no significant
changes in U.S. monetary policy were likely until the end of
2013.
Stock markets around the would have enjoyed their strongest
year for a decade without the trauma of the spring and summer
"taper tantrum." Nobody would have been shocked or embarrassed
by the "September surprise," when the Fed very sensibly decided
to keep up the pace of monetary stimulus in the face of
lackluster economic figures, despite the howls of indignation
from analysts who were wrong-footed by their own unsubstantiated
predictions of early tapering. Finally, investors would have
been fully prepared for the Fed's decision to go ahead with
tapering this week. After all, the recent strong run of U.S.
employment, housing and production data provided exactly the
sort of strong economic background that Bernanke had posited all
along as the necessary condition for tapering, especially in
conjunction with the Congressional budget deal that was ratified
by the Senate at the same moment Bernanke as spoke across town.
Which brings us to the implications of this week's momentous
events in Washington for economic and financial prospects. For
the U.S. economy, the combination of Fed tapering and
overwhelming support in both houses of Congress for the budget
deal is unambiguously good news. The uncertainties over monetary
and fiscal policy that have dominated business, consumer and
financial sentiment since the 2008 financial crisis are now
essentially resolved. The budget deal virtually guarantees
stability in both taxes and public spending until at least 2015
and probably until the next president is inaugurated in January
2017. Meanwhile, the addendum to the Fed's tapering
announcement, which promised to maintain interest rates at their
present level until "well past the time that unemployment
declines below 6.5 percent," virtually excludes any possibility
of monetary tightening until well into 2015 and represents a
much stronger and clearer commitment to near-zero interest rates
than anything previously heard from the Fed.
Most importantly, the Fed has now made absolutely clear and
unambiguous the two key messages that Bernanke spent this year
trying to explain to the markets. First, that a gradual slowdown
in the Fed's asset purchases does not imply any chance in the
outlook for interest rates and the Fed will ensure that
short-term rates remain firmly anchored near zero. Second, that
U.S. interest rates will only start to rise after the U.S.
economy has been restored to something approaching full
employment -- and given the millions of discouraged workers who
have recently dropped out of the labor force, the restoration of
full employment is likely to require several years of rapid
growth, at well above the U.S. economy's long-term trend growth
rate.
Thus U.S. monetary conditions are now virtually guaranteed
to remain extremely stimulative until after the economy has
achieved a long period of above-trend growth. This means that,
before the Fed even starts to think about an increase in
interest rates, U.S. GDP will have to grow by around 3.5 to 4
percent for at least a year or two. This may sound wildly
ambitious, compared with the past four years' 2.4 percent
average growth rate. But actually 3.5 to 4 percent growth is a
very modest objective. In fact, the U.S private sector,
excluding the effects of government spending cuts, has already
been growing by an average of 3.4 percent since late 2009. Total
GDP growth has been a full percentage point lower because of the
effect of government spending cuts. But with the political
clamor for public spending cuts now subsiding, even within the
Tea Party, U.S. fiscal policy has shifted into neutral - and
fiscal neutrality brings 3.5 to 4 percent GDP growth well within
reach.
For U.S. economic activity and employment, therefore, the
combination of Fed tapering, budget stability and the Fed's
unambiguous commitment to zero interest rates looks like very
good news. For financial markets, there is more ambiguity, as
always, even if the U.S. economy accelerates as described.
Stronger U.S. growth will put upward pressure on long-term
interest rates, even if the Fed keeps its promise to anchor
short rates at or near zero for the next several years. Even
though a large part of the upward adjustment in long-term
interest rates has probably already happened, bonds and other
fixed-interest securities are likely to suffer to some extent as
the economy accelerates. This will create something of a
headwind for equities and property prices, although history
shows that during economic upswings, the benefit to equity
prices from stronger economic activity and revenue growth
normally outweighs the pressure from rising long-term interest
rates.
A second challenge for financial markets is that Wall
Street, the most obvious beneficiary of stronger U.S. economic
activity, is now the world's most expensive stock market.
Because accelerating U.S. growth is likely to reinforce a global
economic recovery, equities in Europe and Asia, many of which
are still priced for economic stagnation, could well outperform
Wall Street, where a fairly strong economic recovery may already
be "in the price." If this happens, then the Fed will be
confirmed yet again as the world's central bank.