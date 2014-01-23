By Anatole Kaletsky
Jan 23 "I have seen the future and it works,"
said Lincoln Steffens, a left-wing American journalist, on
returning from the Soviet Union in 1919. After a weekend in
Venice at a seminar organized by the Italian ambassador to
Britain, I found myself struck by the same thought, which is not
exactly the reflection that the world's most perfectly preserved
medieval city is supposed to inspire. Venice is a clichéd
metaphor for "Old Europe" - a sclerotic old continent fixated on
its past and now retiring to become a museum society, destined
gradually to sink beneath the sea. But should we perhaps be
inspired, not depressed, by the thought of Venice, the ultimate
"museum city," as a microcosm of Italy and even of Europe as a
whole? After all, Venice is still standing, not sinking into the
sea, and after 500 years of supposed decline it is still
stunningly beautiful. Maybe Italy and Europe, instead of
sinking, will also prove their resilience and make a comeback?
An event this week that pointed to this conclusion was the
deal on electoral reform announced by Italy's two biggest
political parties: Matteo Renzi's governing socialists and the
opposition led by Silvio Berlusconi. This pact, which should
create stronger majority governments, was significant - not just
for Italy but for all of Europe, because quite modest policy
reforms would be sufficient to revive the Italian economy and
transform economic policy debate across Europe. For example, a
broad consensus now exists for moderate labor reforms, for big
reductions in the employment tax burden, for dismantling
overlapping layers of government bureaucracy and for shifting
welfare spending from over-generous pensions to education,
training and active measures to help the unemployed. But none of
these "supply-side" reforms would achieve useful results unless
supported by a stimulus from monetary and fiscal policy.
The European Central Bank understands this, and even the
German government's resistance to economic stimulus is eroding.
So if a stable and democratically credible Italian government
showed willingness to seriously implement supply side programs,
the ECB would surely respond with strong measures to expand
credit, especially small business loans. And given the
importance of small businesses to Italy, an aggressive program
of officially-backed SME lending could have a similar
electrifying effect on the Italian economy as it did last year
in Britain, with government-guaranteed mortgage loans. In turn,
a rebound of economic activity in Italy would have big effects
on business and financial confidence in Spain, Greece, Portugal
and France, as well as quite possibly transforming the German
economic policy debate.
In short, a modest change in Italy's electoral arithmetic
could produce enormous benefits, perhaps even saving Europe from
what looks like inevitable stagnation and terminal decline. Why
this disproportion between modest political changes and big
economic effects? Because European stagnation and decline are
not inevitable at all. Europe's businesses are globally
competitive, as evidenced by trade surpluses bigger than Japan's
or China's. Europe has caught up with the U.S. in technology,
and its infrastructure is generally better. But what Europe
needs to restore decent growth and employment is pragmatic
political decisions, above all to coordinate macroeconomic
stimulus with structural reforms.
At present, such coordination seems politically impossible
because Germany vetoes any possibility of stimulus. But when
desirable objectives are defined properly and articulated
clearly to voters, political prejudices can eventually be
overcome - a point which brings me back to Venice.
Two facts about Venice are almost as familiar as pictures of
the Grand Canal. Firstly, that Venice is a pure "museum city,"
with no economic purpose or prospects except as a tourist
playground. Secondly, that Venice is sinking and will eventually
be engulfed by rising seas. Although I have been dozens of times
to Venice, I only learned last week that both these universal
beliefs are wrong.
The main islands of Venice still have a permanent population
of 56,000, which is very similar to the 60,000 population of the
historic centre of Florence. This population will probably rise
in the next few years because Venice is resuming its historic
role as the administrative center of one of Italy's most
prosperous regions and because the university, which currently
has 28,000 students, will house more of them on the island
itself. The Venetian authorities are also belatedly recognizing
that their city could provide ideal conditions for IT and
creative industries, with many large and beautiful buildings
suitable for office conversion, an excellent quality of life
without traffic or congestion and, most intriguingly, unlimited
high-capacity broadband, since cables can simply be run through
the water instead of requiring expensive excavations underground
-- a perfect illustration of why there need be no contradiction
between a "museum city" and an innovation hub. On the contrary,
culture and technology are natural partners, as evidenced in
London, Munich, Paris and Stockholm, not to mention New York.
As for rising sea levels, this seemingly inexorable threat
has been completely conquered. By 2016, Venice will be protected
by 78 enormous hollow steel gates, submerged on the seabed and
capable of rising rapidly on ingenious giant hinges, powered by
the simple principle of flotation. When completed, these gates
will seal off the entire Venetian lagoon against storm surges of
up to three meters, higher than the most pessimistic projections
allowing for 100 years of global warming. Moreover, this
engineering marvel will stabilize building foundations and will
eliminate the regular small floods known as "aqua alta," which
have increased in frequency and rendered many Venetian buildings
uninhabitable or ruinously expensive to maintain. Most amazingly
of all, this project will cost only EUR 5.5 billion, has been
managed entirely by government bodies, is now 80 percent
complete and on budget, and will have taken only 12 years from
start to finish. By contrast, the debate over sea defenses took
almost 40 years -- from the catastrophic floods of 1966 until
the final decision to start work in 2003.
Here is another lesson for the rest of Italy and Europe.
Under the right circumstances, European businesses and even
governments are perfectly capable of innovation and efficiency.
The problem lies not in European traditions or technology or
management or education, but simply in indecision and defeatism
- the fatalistic belief that decline is inevitable and problems
are insoluble, even when solutions manifestly exist.