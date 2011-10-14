* Unilever acquires 82 pct of beauty firm Concern Kalina

* Deal values equity of total business at 500 mln euros

* Expected to complete by the end of 2011 (Adds further details and updates shares)

By David Jones and Neil Maidment

LONDON, Oct 14 Consumer goods giant Unilever (UNc.AS) agreed to buy 82 percent of Russian cosmetics group Concern Kalina for 500 million euros ($685 million) on Friday as part of its strategy to expand into fast-growing emerging markets.

The Anglo-Dutch group is looking to offset sluggish European and U.S. markets by investing in growth markets such as Russia and aims to see three-quarters of its turnover from emerging markets by 2020 from around 54 percent currently

Concern Kalina is Russia's largest local personal care company with leading positions in skin and hair care, and sells its products primarily in Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan. It expects a 2011 turnover of around 303 million euros.

The deal will give Unilever, the world's No 3 food and consumer goods group, Russian brands such as Pure Line, Black Pearl and Silky Hands to add to its own personal care brands such as Dove, Sunsilk, Timotei and Clear.

Personal care is Unilever's fastest-growing category and accounted for more than 30 percent of the group's 44.3 billion euro turnover in 2010 with strong positions in emerging markets in India, Brazil and China.

"This will transform Unilever's personal care business in Russia... It will also strengthen and re-balance Unilever's portfolio and competitive position in Russia, an emerging market with considerable potential and one of our priority countries," Chief Executive Paul Polman said in a statement.

Subject to obtaining regulatory approval, the deal is expected to complete by the end of 2011, Unilever said.

Shares in Unilever, which have risen 7 percent in the last month, were 2 percent higher at 2,099 pence by 0836 GMT, while Kalina shares jumped 40 percent to 3,077.2 roubles. ($1 = 0.730 Euros) (Editing by Rhys Jones and Erica Billingham)