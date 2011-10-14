* Unilever acquires 82 pct of beauty firm Concern Kalina
LONDON, Oct 14 Consumer goods giant Unilever
(UNc.AS) agreed to buy 82 percent of Russian cosmetics
group Concern Kalina for 500 million euros ($685
million) on Friday as part of its strategy to expand into
fast-growing emerging markets.
The Anglo-Dutch group is looking to offset sluggish European
and U.S. markets by investing in growth markets such as Russia
and aims to see three-quarters of its turnover from emerging
markets by 2020 from around 54 percent currently
Concern Kalina is Russia's largest local personal care
company with leading positions in skin and hair care, and sells
its products primarily in Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan. It
expects a 2011 turnover of around 303 million euros.
The deal will give Unilever, the world's No 3 food and
consumer goods group, Russian brands such as Pure Line, Black
Pearl and Silky Hands to add to its own personal care brands
such as Dove, Sunsilk, Timotei and Clear.
Personal care is Unilever's fastest-growing category and
accounted for more than 30 percent of the group's 44.3 billion
euro turnover in 2010 with strong positions in emerging markets
in India, Brazil and China.
"This will transform Unilever's personal care business in
Russia... It will also strengthen and re-balance Unilever's
portfolio and competitive position in Russia, an emerging market
with considerable potential and one of our priority countries,"
Chief Executive Paul Polman said in a statement.
Subject to obtaining regulatory approval, the deal is
expected to complete by the end of 2011, Unilever said.
Shares in Unilever, which have risen 7 percent in the last
month, were 2 percent higher at 2,099 pence by 0836 GMT, while
Kalina shares jumped 40 percent to 3,077.2 roubles.
