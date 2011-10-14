* Unilever acquires Russian beauty firm Kalina
* New No. 2 in Russian personal care products
* Deal values equity of total business at 500 mln euros
* Expected to complete by year-end
* Unilever shares up 3.4 percent
(Adds analyst comment, detail, updates shares)
By David Jones and Neil Maidment
LONDON, Oct 14 Consumer goods group Unilever
(UNc.AS) is to buy Concern Kalina , Russia's
biggest cosmetics group, for 500 million euros ($685 million),
overtaking L'Oreal to become No. 2 in personal care
products in Russia.
The deal fits in with Unilever's strategy to expand into
fast-growing emerging markets such as Russia where the personal
care market is growing over 10 percent annually, and puts it
just behind U.S.-based rival Procter & Gamble .
The Anglo-Dutch group is looking to offset sluggish European
and U.S. markets by investing in growth regions and aims to see
three-quarters of its turnover from emerging markets by 2020
from around 54 percent currently.
The deal will give Unilever access to Kalina's widespread
distribution and the benefits of its good track record on
product innovation, and is the third medium-sized personal care
acquisition in a year after Alberto Culver and Sara Lee.
Unilever, the world's No. 3 food and consumer goods group,
will gain Russian skin and haircare brands like Pure Line, Black
Pearl and Silky Hands at the lower, or value, end of the market
to add to its own Dove, Sunsilk, Timotei and Clear brands.
Personal care is Unilever's fastest-growing category and
accounted for more than 30 percent of its 44.3 billion euro
turnover in 2010, with strong positions in emerging markets such
as India, Brazil and China.
Kalina's forecast 2011 sales are 303 million euros, largely
in Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan.
The move will double Unilever's non-food business in Russia.
Around two thirds of its annual sales of 800 million euros
in Russia are in food.
"The deal makes little difference to Unilever's earnings or
growth rates but looks a very tidy bridgehead into one of the
BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India and China) economies where thus far
the group has little presence," said analyst Charlie Mills at
brokers Credit Suisse.
He said personal care was a key priority for Unilever and
added that the deal was the most compelling of the series of
three recent acquisitions.
Kalina is based in the Ural city of Ekaterinburg some 1,700
kilometres east of Moscow, where its manufacturing plant is
situated. It employs around 1,900 staff.
"This will transform Unilever's personal care business in
Russia ... It will also strengthen and re-balance Unilever's
portfolio and competitive position in Russia, an emerging market
with considerable potential and one of our priority countries,"
Chief Executive Paul Polman said in a statement.
Unilever is initially buying 82 percent of Kalina's shares
from two major shareholders and hopes to buy out other
shareholders in 2012. The whole deal implies an enterprise value
for all of Kalina of around 604 million euros.
Subject to obtaining regulatory approval, the initial deal
for the 82 percent stake is expected to be completed by the end
of 2011, Unilever said.
Shares in Unilever, which have risen 7 percent in the last
month, were the top riser in the FTSE 100 index showing
a 3.4 percent rise to 2,127 pence by 1050 GMT, while Kalina
shares jumped 40 percent to 3,077.2 roubles.
In the deal, Kalina was advised by UBS and Unilever by
Goldman Sachs.
($1 = 0.730 Euros)
(Editing by Erica Billingham and Helen Massy-Beresford)