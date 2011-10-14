MOSCOW Oct 14 Shares in the Russian cosmetics company Kalina jumped 40 percent at Friday's open in Moscow on the back of a report that Anglo-Dutch consumer products market Unilever Plc is close to acquiring the Russian firm for around $850 million.

The Wall Street Journal reported the deal late on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter who said that the two companies could announce it as early as Friday.

(Writing by Andrey Ostroukh, editing by Alfred Kueppers)