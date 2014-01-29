US STOCKS-Wall St flat as banks, Amgen weigh; Adobe rallies
* Dow down 0.1 pct, S&P 500 down 0.13 pct, Nasdaq flat (Updates to market close, changes comment, byline)
Jan 29 Shares of KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc fell nearly 50 percent in extended trade after the company said it would stop developing an asthma drug that failed in a mid-stage study.
The drug, KB003, failed to bring about a clinically meaningful improvement in the pulmonary function of patients with severe asthma when tested against a placebo in 160 patients.
The San Francisco-based company said it would focus on developing other treatments in its pipeline, which include a drug for cancer and another to prevent a common gram negative bacterium.
KaloBios shares fell to a low of $2.65 in extended trading.
The company had a market capitalization of about $150 million based on its Wednesday close of $4.65 on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
NEW YORK, March 17 U.S. stocks dipped on Friday as bank shares fell alongside Treasury yields while Adobe helped buoy the S&P tech sector and the Nasdaq Composite.
WASHINGTON, March 17 Amgen Inc's $14,000 cholesterol drug Repatha cut the risk of heart attack and stroke by over 20 percent in patients with heart disease, but results from a highly-anticipated study fell short of investor expectations and shares dropped 6 percent.