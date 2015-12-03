Dec 3 KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc, which recently appointed controversial head of Turing Pharmaceuticals Martin Shkreli as its CEO, said it was acquiring worldwide rights to a compound being developed for the treatment of Chagas disease.

The company's shares rose 42 percent to $41.78 in extended trading.

KaloBios will be purchasing the rights to the drug, Benznidazole, from privately held Savant Neglected Diseases LLC for an upfront payment of $2 million, regulatory milestones and a royalty based on product sales.

There are currently no approved treatments for Chagas disease in the United States or Europe. However, Benznidazole is approved in Latin America as the standard of care for Chagas Disease.

Chagas disease spreads through the droppings of a small beetle known as the Kissing Bug and primarily attacks the heart, ultimately causing heart failure and death. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)