Dec 3 KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc,
which recently appointed controversial head of Turing
Pharmaceuticals Martin Shkreli as its CEO, said it was acquiring
worldwide rights to a compound being developed for the treatment
of Chagas disease.
The company's shares rose 42 percent to $41.78 in extended
trading.
KaloBios will be purchasing the rights to the drug,
Benznidazole, from privately held Savant Neglected Diseases LLC
for an upfront payment of $2 million, regulatory milestones and
a royalty based on product sales.
There are currently no approved treatments for Chagas
disease in the United States or Europe. However, Benznidazole is
approved in Latin America as the standard of care for Chagas
Disease.
Chagas disease spreads through the droppings of a small
beetle known as the Kissing Bug and primarily attacks the heart,
ultimately causing heart failure and death.
