Dec 3 KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc,
which recently appointed controversial head of Turing
Pharmaceuticals Martin Shkreli as CEO, said it was acquiring
worldwide rights to a compound being developed for the treatment
of Chagas disease.
The company's shares rose 42 percent to $41.78 in extended
trading.
KaloBios will be purchasing the rights to the drug,
Benznidazole, from privately held Savant Neglected Diseases LLC
for an upfront payment of $2 million, regulatory milestones and
a royalty based on product sales.
Chagas disease, which affects more than 300,000 people in
the United States, spreads through the droppings of a small
beetle known as the Kissing Bug and primarily attacks the heart,
ultimately causing heart failure and death.
In the United States, Chagas disease is considered one of
the neglected parasitic infections, a group of five parasitic
diseases that have been targeted by Centers for Disease Control
and Prevention (CDC) public health action.
Neglected parasitic infections are eligible to receive a
priority review voucher, an expedited review granted by the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration.
There are currently no approved treatments for Chagas
disease in the United States or Europe. However, Benznidazole is
approved in Latin America as the standard of care for Chagas
Disease.
On a conference call, Shkreli said no clinical trials will
be required for the marketing application of Benznidazole and
that pharmacokinetics and toxicology study results will enable
the company to file for approval in 2016.
Shkreli was widely criticized and called a symbol of price
gouging in September after Turing Pharmaceuticals drastically
raised the price of Daraprim, a drug for treating a dangerous
parasitic infection. He later said he would lower the price.
In November, Shkreli led a group of investors to buy 70
percent of Kalobios' outstanding shares.
