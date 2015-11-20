(Adds details, background)
Nov 20 KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc
said it appointed Martin Shkreli as chief executive after the
controversial head of Turing Pharmaceuticals led a group of
investors to buy 70 percent of the drug developer's outstanding
shares.
Shkreli, who was also elected chairman of the KaloBios
board, will work with the senior management to ensure continued
operations, the company said in a statement late Thursday.
San Francisco-based KaloBios said earlier this month it was
winding down its operations and liquidating assets and would
discontinue development of two blood cancer drugs.
"We believe that KaloBios' lenzilumab is a very promising
candidate for the treatment of various rare and orphan
diseases," Shkreli said.
Shkreli and other investors have committed to an equity
investment of at least $3 million in KaloBios and additionally
to a $10 million equity financing facility, the company said.
He had bought 1.2 million KaloBios shares on Wednesday to
raise his total stake to 39 percent.
Shkreli became the symbol of price gouging in September
after Turing Pharmaceuticals drastically raised the price of
Daraprim, a drug for treating a dangerous parasitic infection.
He later said he would lower the price.
(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)