Dec 23 Kalobios Pharmaceuticals Inc
said on Wednesday it had been notified by Nasdaq that it will
delist the stock using its "discretionary" authority.
The drugmaker last week said it had fired Martin Shkreli as
its chief executive on Dec. 17, the day he was arrested on
charges of a securities fraud.
Kalobios said it had not determined whether it would appeal
the Nasdaq decision.
Shkreli, who has become the poster child for the issue of
soaring prices for prescription medications, has already stepped
down as CEO of private drugmaker Turing Pharmaceuticals Inc, in
addition to resigning from KaloBios' board of directors.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)