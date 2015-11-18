(Adds details, shares, background)

Nov 18 KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc's shares surged more than seven-folds in extended trading after Turing Pharmaceuticals Inc's controversial CEO Martin Shkreli bought 1.2 million shares of the company that is about to wind down its operations.

The shares were bought at prices ranging between 61 cents and $2.43 each on Monday and Tuesday, a regulatory filing showed on Wednesday.

Shkreli now owns 1.6 million shares, making him Kalobios' largest shareholder with a 39 percent stake. (1.usa.gov/1NEabzX)

Kalobios, which had 4.1 million outstanding shares as of August 7, said on Friday it was winding down its operations and liquidating assets. The company said it would discontinue development of two blood cancer drugs.

Shkreli became the symbol of price gouging in September after Turing Pharmaceuticals raised the price of an AIDS and cancer drug, Daraprim, from $13.50 to $750 a tablet. He later said he would lower the price.

Last month he said he bailed from a losing bet he made on Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc after it was accused of accounting irregularities.

More than 5.5 million KaloBios' shares changed hands by 5.14 p.m. ET, over 5 times the stock's 10-day moving average. Up to Wednesday's close of $2.07, they have risen 130 percent over the last three days. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji and Anjali Rao Koppala in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)