JERUSALEM, Sept 29 Israeli drugmaker Kamada said on Monday it extended an agreement with Baxter International to supply a drug to treat emphysema through 2017.

Under the extended agreement, Kamada said it will receive $26 million in additional revenues of Glassia, a proprietary drug to treat clinically evident emphysema in adults due to severe alpha-1-antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

Kamada said it expects total revenue generated from the agreement from October 2010 when the initial deal was forged until the end of 2017 to rise to a minimum of $191 million compared with a minimum estimate of $110 million in 2010 and $165 million after a previous extension last year.

The transition to royalty payments for Glassia produced by U.S-based Baxter is not expected to begin before 2018. Until that time, Kamada will continue to produce Glassia for distribution by Baxter.

Baxter is the exclusive distributor of Glassia in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand and is licensed to produce the drug using Kamada's technology at Baxter facilities for sales in those countries.

"Securing revenues through 2017 provides us with better visibility into revenues for the coming years," said David Tsur, co-founder and chief executive officer of Kamada.

