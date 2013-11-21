Nov 21 Kaman Corp : * Announces new agreement with Boeing for the manufacture and assembly of 747-8

wing-to-body fairing * Says MOA has a potential value, depending on production rates, in excess of

$60 million * Says co and Boeing expect to execute a contract in the next several weeks * Transitional efforts are already underway and it is expected that co will

begin delivering assemblies during first half of 2014