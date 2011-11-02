* Q3 EPS $0.47 vs est $0.52

Nov 2 Aircraft components maker Kaman Corp posted lower-than-expected quarterly results, hurt by decline in sales in its aerospace segment.

Third-quarter profit fell to $12.4 million, or 47 cents a share from $15.8 million, or 61 cents, last year.

Net sales fell marginally to 356.5 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected Kaman to earn 52 cents on revenue of $385.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company operates in two segments -- Industrial Distribution and Aerospace.

Aerospace segment sales fell 14 percent to $117.4 million on lower deliveries associated with a delay in shipments of its joint programmable fuzes.

Kaman, however, remained upbeat about the aerospace segment and expects sales from the segment to rise 15 percent in 2011 to $560 million.

Earlier in the day, Kaman said its subsidiary had agreed to buy composite aerostructures and advanced composite medical equipment maker Vermont Composites Inc for an undisclosed amount.

The company said the aerospace outlook excludes contributions from the acquisition of Vermont Composites.

"We continue to pursue acquisition opportunities in both business segments to supplement our organic growth," CEO Neal Keating said in a statement.

Shares of the Bloomfield, Connecticut-based company, valued at $847.3 million, closed at $32.94 on Wednesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore;Editing by Supriya Kurane)