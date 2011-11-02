* Q3 EPS $0.47 vs est $0.52
* Q3 sales $356.5 million vs est $385.8 million
* Sees 2011 aerospace segment sales of about $560 million
(Follows Alerts)
Nov 2 Aircraft components maker Kaman Corp
posted lower-than-expected quarterly results, hurt by
decline in sales in its aerospace segment.
Third-quarter profit fell to $12.4 million, or 47 cents a
share from $15.8 million, or 61 cents, last year.
Net sales fell marginally to 356.5 million.
Analysts, on average, had expected Kaman to earn 52 cents on
revenue of $385.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company operates in two segments -- Industrial
Distribution and Aerospace.
Aerospace segment sales fell 14 percent to $117.4 million on
lower deliveries associated with a delay in shipments of its
joint programmable fuzes.
Kaman, however, remained upbeat about the aerospace segment
and expects sales from the segment to rise 15 percent in 2011 to
$560 million.
Earlier in the day, Kaman said its subsidiary had agreed to
buy composite aerostructures and advanced composite medical
equipment maker Vermont Composites Inc for an undisclosed
amount.
The company said the aerospace outlook excludes
contributions from the acquisition of Vermont Composites.
"We continue to pursue acquisition opportunities in both
business segments to supplement our organic growth," CEO Neal
Keating said in a statement.
Shares of the Bloomfield, Connecticut-based company, valued
at $847.3 million, closed at $32.94 on Wednesday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore;Editing by Supriya
Kurane)