MOSCOW Feb 2 Russian truckmaker Kamaz
swung to a 2011 net profit of around 1 billion roubles
($33 million) after a 0.8 billion rouble net loss in 2010, its
chief executive told Reuters.
Sergei Kogogin also said on Thursday that Kamaz's full-year
revenues increased to 104 billion roubles from 74 billion the
previous year, citing preliminary results from the company.
Kamaz, in which German autos group Daimler has an
11 percent stake, earlier in January said its Russian sales rose
nearly 40 percent last year to 39,000 trucks.
Kamaz has been on a recovery path after being hit hard by
the 2008 financial crisis when construction firms and heavy
industry, where Kamaz finds most of its customers, were forced
to scale back production and cancel projects.
($1 = 30.14 roubles)
(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Maria Kiselyova.
Editing by Jane Merriman)