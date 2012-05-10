MOSCOW May 10 Russian truckmaker Kamaz swung to a net profit of 1.8 billion roubles ($59.16 million) in 2011 after a 889 million rouble net loss in the previous year.

The company's CEO Sergei Kogogin earlier estimated 2011 earnings stood at around 1 billion roubles.

German autos group Daimler has an 11 percent stake in Kamaz. ($1 = 30.4245 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)