SEOUL Nov 16 State-run Korea Asset
Management Corp (KAMCO) plans to pick advisors next
month to sell its 9.9 percent stake in unlisted Kyobo Life
Insurance Co Ltd, a source familiar with the
situation said.
"KAMCO kicked off the sale process separately because Kyobo
Life is not pushing forward its initial public offering in the
near future," the source said.
A KAMCO spokesman declined to comment.
The stake is worth 550 billion won ($488.4 million) based on
the over-the-counter market price.
KAMCO is the third-largest shareholder in Kyobo Life after
Chief Executive Shin Chang-jae and Daewoo International Corp
, which has also said it is considering selling its
24 percent stake.
($1 = 1126.150 won)
