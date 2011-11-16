SEOUL Nov 16 State-run Korea Asset Management Corp (KAMCO) plans to pick advisors next month to sell its 9.9 percent stake in unlisted Kyobo Life Insurance Co Ltd, a source familiar with the situation said.

"KAMCO kicked off the sale process separately because Kyobo Life is not pushing forward its initial public offering in the near future," the source said.

A KAMCO spokesman declined to comment.

The stake is worth 550 billion won ($488.4 million) based on the over-the-counter market price.

KAMCO is the third-largest shareholder in Kyobo Life after Chief Executive Shin Chang-jae and Daewoo International Corp , which has also said it is considering selling its 24 percent stake. ($1 = 1126.150 won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Chris Lewis)