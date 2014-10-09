BRIEF-Open Finance FY 2016 net result swings to loss of 23.9 mln zlotys
* Reported FY 2016 revenue of 317.8 million zlotys ($78.45 million) versus 324.1 million zlotys a year ago
LONDON Oct 9 Kames Capital, a unit of Dutch asset manager and insurer Aegon, said on Thursday it planned to launch two new funds that aim to generate strong returns in any market environment.
The 'absolute return' funds, which can mirror hedge fund strategies, will be launched in November and double the number of such products run by Kames to four.
The Kames Equity Market Neutral Fund would aim to return cash plus four percent over a 36-month rolling term, it said in a statement, while the Kames Equity Market Neutral Plus Fund is aiming for cash plus eight percent over the same period.
Both funds will be registered in Ireland, it added. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Kirstin Ridley)
* Reported FY 2016 revenue of 317.8 million zlotys ($78.45 million) versus 324.1 million zlotys a year ago
* Signs deal to sell 72.92 percent stake in Insha'a Holding for 10 million dinars
* Tucker to retire from AIA in Sept., joining HSBC as chairman